Paris Jackson was mistaken for a homeless person.

The 19-year-old model and actress was waiting for her hair and make up to be done on set of an unknown project when she someone ''assumed'' she was homeless.

Sharing a picture of the outfit she was wearing on the day, she wrote: ''One of the first people on set, sitting in the parking lot and this dude comes up to me and says homeless people aren't allowed in this area.

''I said oh sorry i'm waiting for hair and makeup should I wait elsewhere also why do you assume i'm homeless. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Paris has carved a successful showbiz career and previously revealed her late father Michael inspires ''all'' she does.

She said: ''All of my inspiration. I would say 99 percent of my inspiration comes from him, because he has always been my world. He is my roots ...

''Definitely his strength. He was the strongest person I know and tried to do everything with a much love and kindness as possible.''

However, Paris has no plans to head into the studio but she does write her own music as a way to get her feelings out.

She added: ''I write music for myself. I use it as a way to get stuff out. It's not something I see myself following career-wise. There are so many amazing artists in my family. If I were to do it as a career, it would change how I feel about music and I don't want that to happen.''

Paris lost her father in 2009 and dubbed him a ''legend'' as she introduced a performance at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

She said: ''A legend once said that a star can never die, it just turns into a smile and melts back into the cosmic music, the dance of life.

''The artist about to take the stage is a shining star whose cosmic style has embraced the very roots of music, from R&B to soul to hip-hop and now pop music. Joined by his genius collaborators and robot friends, Daft Punk, we have here tonight a real starboy. Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to The Weeknd.''