Paris Jackson is ''doing the best'' she can.

The 19-year-old model used the Instagram Live function to make a 10 minute public plea to her critics to lighten upon her as she is trying her best to do what's right for herself and for ''human rights'' in general.

She said: ''I guess this is for the people that don't agree with who I am and don't agree with my morals, and spend their time trying to hurt me. I like to think that I'm on a pretty good track, as someone that is literally still a teenager ... I get it, y'all don't like the tattoos, y'all don't like profanity, y'all don't like my free spirit, my outspokenness. I'm a young chick and I should be quiet, I get it.

''I am a teenager. I am doing the best I can, I'm working as hard as I possible can to make a living for myself and create my own life. I'm fighting for human rights, I'm fighting for animal rights, I'm fighting for the environment. Basically any liberalist movement that will create positive impact on this planet, I'm trying to get involved in.''

And Paris - who is the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson - doesn't understand why people seem to ''hate her with such a fiery passion''.

In the emotional live video, she added: ''I understand that it's not enough. No matter what I do it will never be enough and you will never be satisfied even though I'm 19 and I'm working my ass off, it's not enough. I could adopt a s**t-ton of kids, a bunch of f***ing charity work like Angelina Jolie and y'all will still be creating rumours about me like you do with her.

''I don't really know why people hate me with such a fiery passion, and I can't figure it out. I don't think it's jealousy; I think it's more than that ... Complain about celebrities that are normalising plastic surgery, starvation in Venezuela, complain about our f***ing President. All this effort you're putting into me, a teenager? Put it into something else. I'm not your kid; I'm not your daughter.''