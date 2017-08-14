Paris Jackson has dyed her hair brown.

The 19-year-old model and actress has ditched her peroxide blonde locks and debuted her new look at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (13.08.17).

Paris wore a floral tiered gown by Zimmerman, nude sandals and wore her newly dyed locks in a casual upstyle at the ceremony where she was nominated for Choice Female Hottie and Choice Model.

However, Paris was beaten to the Hottie title by Camila Cabello and she lost out in the Model category to Kendall Jenner.

After walking the red carpet, Paris wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you @teenchoicefox for the nominations and thank you to everyone who voted both for me or for my fellow nominees!''

Meanwhile, Paris - who is the daughter of music icon Michael Jackson - recently revealed she wants to change beauty standards with her ''activism''.

She explained: ''A big reason I want to change this fashion / beauty stigma, so it's not as difficult for people around the world to feel beautiful just the way they are (sic).''

Paris previously revealed her aspiration is to become a positive role model for young girls.

She said: ''I really want to leave a positive imprint in the fashion world, mostly regarding the media and the stereotypical beauty standard that is blasted all over every magazine you see, every article that pops up on your phone screen, every billboard you see while you're driving down the street.

''I already have many young girls looking up to me and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to.''