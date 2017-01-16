Paris Jackson has plans to conquer Hollywood.

The 18-year-old daughter of pop music icon Michael has reportedly held talks with director Lee Daniels to discuss an acting role in his new TV series 'Star'.

Paris is seriously considering a starring role on the show, according to TMZ, which also claims that the teenager has already booked three covers of major magazines, the first of which is poised to hit news stands later this month.

Paris - whose mother is Debbie Rowe - has also been approached by a number of modelling agencies, as well as several high-profile brands who feel she is the ideal candidate to become the face of their products.

This comes shortly after Paris thanked Sky for scrapping an ''insulting'' TV show about her late father.

The British broadcaster decided against airing an episode of the series 'Urban Myths' featuring Michael, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando after concerns were raised by Paris over the decision to cast Joseph Fiennes, a white British man, as Michael.

She tweeted: ''I'm surprised the family's feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y'all know. (sic)''

The decision was also warmly welcomed by Michael's nephews TJ and Taj Jackson, who took to social media to express their delight at the news.

TJ wrote: ''Thank you to everyone who made their voices heard. As I said it wasn't comedy, it was mockery with no taste. A great victory for his legacy!''

Taj said: ''Thank you to the fans, you continue to fight for my Uncle Michael's legacy and thank you to the media, for covering the extreme backlash (sic).''

The controversial episode featured Michael taking a road trip from New York to Los Angeles with Elizabeth and Marlon following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.