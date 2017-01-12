Paris Jackson feels ''incredibly offended'' by Joseph Fiennes' portrayal of her late father Michael in 'Urban Myths'.

The 18-year-old actress has taken to Twitter to voice her anger at the decision to cast Fiennes, a white British man, as the chart-topping pop star in the upcoming TV movie.

In response to a trailer released earlier this week, she wrote: ''I'm so incredibly offended by it, as I'm sure plenty of people are as well.''

'Urban Myths' is based on a fictional road trip Michael took with Elizabeth Taylor - who is played by Stockard Channing - and Marlon Brando after flights were grounded in the wake of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

But Paris has accused the makers of the show of intentionally insulting her father and Elizabeth.

She wrote: ''It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother liz as well (sic)''

Paris said the show is ''shameful'' and that it serves to undermine Michael's legacy as a pop culture icon.

She said: ''Where is the respect? They worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. Shameful portrayal.

''He made a point of it plenty of times to express his pride in his roots. He would never have wanted this.''

Paris' disgust was echoed by her cousin Taj, the son of Michael's brother Tito.

He also took to social media to bemoan a supposed lack of respect for Michael, who died in June 2009 at the age of 50.

Taj wrote on Twitter: ''Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect.''

However, in an interview conducted last year, Joseph defended the decision to cast him in the role.

He said: ''I deal in imagination, so I don't think imagination should have rules stamped on them.''