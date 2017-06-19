Paris Jackson wants to be a good role model for children.

The 19-year-old star - who is the daughter of pop legend Michael Jackson - has revealed her ambition is to make a positive impression on the fashion world, and Paris also wants to become a healthy influence in the lives of young women.

She shared: ''I really want to leave a positive imprint in the fashion world, mostly regarding the media and the stereotypical beauty standard that is blasted all over every magazine you see, every article that pops up on your phone screen, every billboard you see while you're driving down the street.

''I already have many young girls looking up to me and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to.''

Paris is balancing her burgeoning career as a model with her ambition of becoming a screen star.

The teenager recently secured a role in US TV series 'Star', while she has also just finished shooting her first movie.

Explaining her passion for acting, Paris told the Australian version of Vogue magazine: ''I've always just loved the aspect of storytelling and getting my head into a new space, experiencing the shoes of another person/character, and suspending reality for a moment.''

Paris' movie debut sees her star alongside Charlize Theron and Amanda Seyfried in the Nash Edgerton-directed action-comedy 'Gringo'.

And Paris admitted the Australian movie-maker played a crucial role in ensuring she felt at ease on set.

She said: ''It was just like playing my eighth-grade self. Nash is a total angel and made me feel at home the instant I got to set.''

Meanwhile, Jermaine Jackson recently admitted he worries fame could ''break'' his niece Paris.

Jermaine said: ''We're very proud of Paris. I just think we have to make sure she is OK because this business not kind to anybody. It can break you.

''You have to know when to hold them, when to fold them, when to make your move and when to hold back.''