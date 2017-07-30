Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin have gotten matching tattoos.

The 19-year-old daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson and her 36-year-old godfather each got a spoon inked on their arms, during a weekend bonding session in Los Angeles.

Paris shared a snap of them smiling and showing off the body art on her Instagram story.

E! News reports that the duo got their tattoos at Tattoo Mania in West Hollywood.

Meanwhile, last month Paris got a tattoo in tribute to her late father when she had the word ''Applehead'' - a pet name she had for her dad - inked on her left foot.

Showing off her tribute on Instagram, Paris wrote: ''with every step i take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. love you (sic).''

Earlier this year Paris gave an explosive interview to Rolling Stone magazine in which she spoke of her belief her famous father, who died of acute Propofol intoxication in June 2009, was murdered.

She said: ''It's obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls**t, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a set-up. it was bulls**t.''

The blonde beauty vowed to seek revenge and find ''justice'' for Michael, but she is not ready to disclose her plans just yet.

She added: ''Of course [I want justice]. I definitely do, but it's a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way.

''And that's all I can say about that right now.''

The 'Bad' hitmaker's personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, was previously convicted of the involuntary manslaughter of the singer after administering the fatal dose of medication.