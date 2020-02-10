'Parasite' was the big winner at the 2020 Academy Awards, taking home four prizes, including the coveted Best Picture.
The comedy thriller made history as the first non-English language movie to scoop the coveted Best Picture honour at Sunday's (09.02.20) ceremony, as well as taking the International Feature Film prize, while Bong Joon-ho scooped both Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
Speaking as he collected the International Feature Film award, which was previously known as Best Foreign Language Film, he said: ''The category has a new name now, I'm so happy to be its first recipient under the new name.
''I applaud and support the new direction this change symbolises.''
Poducer Kwak Sin-ae took the microphone when the cast and crew took to the stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre to accept Best Picture.
She said through a translator: ''I'm speechless. We never imagined this would ever happen, we are so happy. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now.
''I express my deepest gratitude and respect to the Academy for making this decision.''
Elsewhere at the ceremony, although it was snubbed in the major categories, '1917' still had a successful evening, taking home three prizes for visual effects, cinematography and sound mixing.
'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix and 'Judy's Renee Zellweger won the Leading Actor and Actress prizes, while the Supporting Actor and Actress honours went to Brad Pitt for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Marriage Story' actress Laura Dern.
Taika Waititi took home the Adapted Screenplay honour for 'Jojo Rabbit' and 'Ford v Ferrari' won two prizes, for sound editing and film editing.
'Toy Story 4' was the winner of Animated Feature Film, and 'Animated Short Film' went to 'Hair Love'.
92nd Academy Awards select list of winners:
Best Picture:
'Parasite'
Best Director:
Bong Joon-ho, 'Parasite'
Actor in a Leading Role:
Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker'
Actress in a Leading Role:
Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'
Actor in a Supporting Role:
Brad Pitt, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
Actress in a Supporting Role:
Laura Dern, 'Marriage Story'
Original Screenplay:
'Parasite', Screenplay by Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won
Adapted Screenplay:
'Jojo Rabbit', Screenplay by Taika Waititi
Animated Feature Film:
'Toy Story 4'
Original Song:
'(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from 'Rocketman', Elton John and Bernie Taupin.
