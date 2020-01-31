'Parasite' was named Film of the Year at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Thursday (30.01.20).

The Korean comedy thriller scooped the evening's big prize at the ceremony at the May Fair Hotel in London, while filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho scooped Director of the Year for his work on the movie.

'Marriage Story' and 'The Souvenir' both picked up two awards each, with Noah Baumbach's divorce drama recognised for its screenplay and a Supporting Actress of the Year prize for Laura Dern.

The 'Souvenir' was named British/Irish Film of the year, and 22-year-old Honor Swinton Byrne was honoured with the Young British/Irish Performer award.

The evening - which was hosted by Sally Phillips - saw Actor and Actress of the Year awarded to 'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix and 'Judy's Renee Zellweger respectively, while 'Irishman's Joe Pesci was named Supporting Actor of the Year.

In the British/Irish categories, 'Little Women' and 'Midsommar' actress Florence Pugh received Actress of the Year, while Robert Pattinson was recognised with the Actor of the Year accolade for his performances in 'Lighthouse', 'High Life' and 'The King'.

Veteran filmmaker Sally Potter and costume designer Sandy Powell both received the evening's highest honour, the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film, while animation studio Aardman also received a special award.

The awards are voted on by over 150 film critics.

The London Film Critics' Circle Awards winners list:

Film of the Year:

'Parasite'

Foreign Language Film of the Year:

'Portrait of a Lady on Fire'

Documentary of the Year:

'For Sama'

British/Irish Film of the Year: The Attenborough Award

'The Souvenir'

Director of the Year:

Bong Joon Ho - 'Parasite'

Screenwriter of the Year:

Noah Baumbach - 'Marriage Story'

Actress of the Year:

Renée Zellweger - 'Judy'

Actor of the Year:

Joaquin Phoenix - 'Joker'

Supporting Actress of the Year:

Laura Dern - 'Marriage Story'

Supporting Actor of the Year:

Joe Pesci - 'The Irishman'

British/Irish Actress of the Year:

Florence Pugh

British/Irish Actor of the Year:

Robert Pattinson

Young British/Irish Performer of the Year:

Honor Swinton Byrne

Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker: The Philip French Award

Mark Jenkin - 'Bait'

British/Irish Short Film of the Year:

'The Devil's Harmony'

Technical Achievement Award:

'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' - production design, Barbara Ling

Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film:

Sally Potter

Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film:

Sandy Powell

40th Anniversary Award:

Aardman