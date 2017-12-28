Panic! At The Disco bassist Dallon Weekes has announced he is leaving the band.

The 36-year-old musician had been a member of the 'Ballad of Mona Lisa' hitmakers for eight years since joining in 2009, and whilst he admits he's had an ''incredible'' time as part of the band, he will now be moving on to work on his own project, which he says is titled 'I Don't Know How But They Found Me'.

Dallon broke the news via social media when he shared a statement which was later shared on the band's social media channels as well.

It read: ''For the last eight years I've had the incredible opportunity to perform in Panic! At The Disco. While I'm sad to announce that my time with Panic! has come to an end, I'm excited to continue making music with my new project 'I Don't Know How But They Found Me' @idkhow . I'm grateful for the chance I've had to be part of Panic! At The Disco for nearly a decade. I will always consider myself indebted to those who made me feel welcome to be a part of P!ATD. You changed my life. Thank you all. (sic)''

Dallon joined the 'Nine In The Afternoon' rockers in 2009, shortly after bassist Jon Walker and founding guitarist Ryan Ross left the band.

He began his time with the band as a touring member, before moving to full-time, and then back to touring only in 2015.

He also had a hand in penning most of the tracks on 2013's 'Too Weird To Live, Too Rare To Die!' album alongside frontman Brendon Urie, though that job was not carried over to 2016's 'Death of a Bachelor', where Urie decided to mainly work with outside songwriters.

At present, Brendon Urie is the only remaining full-time member of the band, although he does have a full line-up of touring musicians.