Paige had to go to therapy over her sex tape scandal.

The wrestler was devastated when an intimate video of her was released online and admits it led her to suffering from ''stress-induced anorexia''.

She said: ''Obviously, it's very hard to stay positive when you have something that's so publicly humiliating to yourself and then still to this day, this was over two years ago now. I did suffer a lot. I did. Just emotionally because at the time I was having my neck surgery too, and I had stress-induced anorexia. I lost all my hair. I had some really horrible thoughts. I had to go to therapy. It took me a while to get over because obviously, no woman wants to go through that. But at the same time, I was like, 'OK I can't change this.' Same with me not being able to wrestle. I can't change this. There's nothing I can do about it. So why am I still dwelling on it? It happened. People have seen it. Like I can use this to help others now.''

And Paige hopes her experience will help others.

Speaking to FOX News, she added: ''And so now I'm going with the Bella Twins and we went to a woman's hostel place, with kids and stuff, like I get to go talk to kids about it, I'm just like, 'Hey, like never do something when it comes to your phones.' Because like this is a different world nowadays. Like things come out and things happen so I was like, 'You have to think twice before you make the same kind of mistake as I did.' So now I get to use it and utilise it on a different platform and help others with it. So I'm like it's a horrible thing that happened, but now it's a tool to help the next generation of people you know?''