DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON is the ''Oprah of wrestling'', according to WWE star Paige.
The 26-year-old wrestler's WWE career is depicted in 'Fighting with My Family', which sees Dwayne star as himself, and she's heaped praise on the Hollywood star, who previously told Paige that he planned to turn her story into a film.
Recalling the incident in 2014, she said: ''I was a hysterical mess. He's like the Oprah of wrestling.''
During her time in the wrestling business, Paige thinks fans have dramatically changed their approach towards female stars.
She told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: ''When I first came there, WWE really did love the women wrestlers.
''They really did support them. It's just that a lot of the time the fans didn't. They looked at them like 'T&A'. They'd go use the restroom during our matches and didn't take us very seriously.''
Earlier this month, Dwayne said he loved the ''bat s**t bananas'' reaction to 'Fighting With My Family'.
The WWE legend has returned to his ''wrestling roots'' to produce the film, saying he holds a ''deep connection'' to the movie.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote: ''Audience buzz surrounding our film #FightingWithMyFamily has been absolutely bat s**t bananas.
''Deep connection to my wrestling roots, so this one was an honor to develop and produce. (sic)''
In another post, Johnson revealed he's been wanting to make the project for a long time.
He said: ''I watched a gritty documentary back in 2012 about @realpaigewwe and immediately identified with her crazy, loving wrestling family, because they reminded me of my own crazy wrestling family.
''I thought this this documentary would make a crowd pleasing movie one day - years later, here we are. (sic)''
