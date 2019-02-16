DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON is ''the biggest celebrity in the world right now'', according to WWE star Paige.
The 26-year-old actress has revealed her admiration for her 'Fighting with My Family' co-star, who plays himself in the Stephen Merchant-directed movie, which tells the story of Paige's career with the WWE.
She said: ''It's incredible - he's like the biggest celebrity in the world right now, so just to have his support is absolutely wonderful.
''I've always been a big fan of his, so it was ... it's brilliant.''
Paige also revealed she's received plenty of support from her 'Total Divas' co-stars, especially Nikki and Brie Bella.
The wrestler-turned-actress - who stars on the reality show alongside the Bellas - told E! News: ''We're having a premiere here in L.A. and the Bellas are going to come along and Nia [Jax].
''They're my really, really good friends, so they're going to go there and support it.
''I love all the girls, we're very close, we're like a family, you know? All of them haven't seen it yet ... hopefully, they like it.''
Paige thinks her experience on 'Total Divas' has helped her to make the transition into movie acting.
She said: '''Total Divas' definitely had an impact on my career.
''Honestly, it opened up so many other doors. So it definitely had a huge impact and having my life out there helped me, helped the movie, too, because my life is being put on the big screen.''
Paige thinks the real-life element of the movie makes it ''very relatable''.
She explained: ''It's just a beautiful underdog story that stemmed from humble beginnings up until you reach a common goal, so it's a very relatable story.''
