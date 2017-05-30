Osman Yousefzada's mother inspired his love for designing.

The 39-year-old creative mastermind made his debut at London Fashion Week in 2008, and has been praised for his elegant pieces by actress Lupita Nyong'o, but the mogul has revealed watching his mother confidently create garments for friends and family without following a pattern when he was younger has encouraged him to do the same and make items more spontaneously like her.

Speaking to Elle.com, the Central Saint Martin's alumni said: ''Mum's sewing shop - which also doubled as the back room of our flat where she and my dad slept - was where all the mothers and sisters would come. They'd bring a magazine image, and she'd work with them to cut something that actually suited them.

''I loved the way she could pick up a piece of fabric with confidence and cut without a pattern; to this day, I drape on friends. I then have to work backward to adapt to the standard sample-size measurements for production, but it allows me to see what it's going to look like on the end customer.''

Although Osman has revealed he has to ''work backward'' to suit his clients and their body shape, he has revealed his method as well the use of stretch fabric at the back of the trousers he makes for his eponymous label Osman enable him to make garments that fit a variety of figures perfectly.

He explained: ''My curvier friends tell me that to find a pair that fits in the bum, they have to settle for a waistband that gapes.

''I can't give away all my trade secrets, but Osman pants are made from stretch fabric with a bit higher rise in the back, so they curve around your shape. The bigger sizes consistently sell out.''