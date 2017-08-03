Oscar Pistorius was rushed to hospital on Thursday (03.08.17) amid fears he was having a heart attack.

The disgraced Olympian - who is behind bars for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013 - was transported from his cell at Atteridgeville prison to Pretoria's Kalafong Hospital after reportedly complaining of chest pain, but officials later confirmed he was fine and will be returning to jail.

Prison officials said: ''We can state that offender Oscar Pistorius was taken to an outside hospital facility this morning for a medical examination, and is expected back in the facility later today.''

His family spokesperson Johan van Wyk told the Citizen website the 30-year-old amputee is now doing ''OK''.

The hospital trip occurred almost a year after Pistorius was rushed to the same facility after injuring his wrists.

Though it was reported he had injured himself falling out of bed, a source later claimed the athlete had injured himself intentionally.

Pistorius was moved from the Kgosi Mampuru II Prison to the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre last year because it had better facilities to suit his needs.

Pistorius - who won gold medals at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Paralympics - was originally found guilty of culpable homicide.

But the verdict was later upgraded to murder and he is currently serving a six-year sentence.

At the time of the conviction, Judge Lorimer Leach dismissed Pistorius' claim that he was acting in self-defence when he fired multiple shots through a bathroom door which ultimately killed his girlfriend.

The court found that there was no rational reason for the disgraced athlete to have feared for his life.

The judge explained: ''He must have foreseen that the person he was firing at behind the door might have been fatally injured.''

This comes after Dr Jonathan Scholtz, a witness for the defence at Pistorius' sentencing hearing, said the athlete is a ''broken'' man.

Dr Scholtz told the court: ''Since the offence he has developed a serious psychiatric condition which has become worse over the past two years.''