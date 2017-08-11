Princess Leia will act as a guiding light for Poe Dameron in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

Actress Carrie Fisher - who passed away in December last year - will maker her last-ever appearance as the iconic character in the much-anticipated new movie and her co-star Oscar Isaac, who plays the part of Poe, has teased her role in the film.

He shared: ''Poe is in some ways a surrogate son for Leia. But also I think she sees in him the potential for a truly great leader of the Resistance and beyond.''

Oscar, 38, said his character will evolve through the course of the new movie and Princess Leia will play a central role in the commander's transformation.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly magazine, he explained: ''Poe's arc is one of evolving from a heroic soldier to a seasoned leader, to see beyond the single-mindedness of winning the battle to the larger picture of the future of the galaxy.

''I think Leia knows she won't be around forever and she, with tough love, wants to push Poe to be more than the badass pilot, to temper his heroic impulses with wisdom and clarity.''

Meanwhile, director Rian Johnson has revealed Princess Leia's role in the movie hasn't been changed since Carrie's death.

He said: ''There's no way that we could've known this would've been the last 'Star Wars' movie she would be in, so it's not like we made the film thinking that we were bringing closure to the character.

''But watching the film, there's going to be a very emotional reaction to what she does in this movie.''