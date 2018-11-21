Oscar Isaac says 'Star Wars: Episode IX' deals with the death of Princess Leia in a ''really beautiful way''.

Carrie Fisher - the actress who played the character, known as General Leia Organa in the new trilogy - sadly passed away in December 2016 at the age of 60 before the release of 'Episode VIII - The Last Jedi' and director Rian Johnson made the decision to not kill off Leia in his movie.

J.J. Abrams is back at the helm for the next sequel and although it is not known how Carrie's passing in real life will affect how Leia is dealt with on-screen, Isaac insists fans will not be disappointed with the filmmaker's story although he admits it has been painful for the cast to work without their late friend Carrie.

Speaking to The Daily Beast, the 39-year-old actor - who plays Resistance pilot Poe Dameron - said: ''It deals with the amazing character that Carrie created in a really beautiful way. The story deals with that quite a bit. It's a strange thing to be on the set and to be speaking of Leia and having Carrie not be around. There's definitely some pain in that.''

One thing that is known is that Abrams will be able to bring Leia to life in his film by including unused footage from 'Episode VII - The Force Awakens'.

There have also been rumours that some CGI scenes could be included following the use of that technology to show Princess Leia as she appeared in 'Episode IV - A New Hope' in 'Star Wars' prequel 'Rogue One'.

Carrie's brother Todd previously teased that his late sister's 'Star Wars' farewell will be ''magical'' thanks to Abrams genius.

He said: ''My sister and Princess Leia are the same thing. And the idea of that story stopping and her not carrying forward is very disturbing to me ... It is awesome that it worked out this way and, thanks to director J.J. Abrams, this is going to be very magical and important to us all ... It is not easy, I can tell you ... But it is nice when you can put her back up on the screen and continue the story and continue the saga. That is important for all of us.''