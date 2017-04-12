Oprah Winfrey's talk show was her ''greatest therapy''.

The 63-year-old star has never sought one-to-one counselling with a professional but doesn't think she needs to as she heard so much expert advice and cautionary tales from the guests on her programme over the years.

She said: ''I had never gone to a therapist, ever.

''But I had so many therapists sitting in the chair across from me that I just sort of took it in. 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' was my greatest therapy.

''It was the greatest teaching. It was the greatest classroom and it was my greatest therapy.

''I came out of it a better human being having listened to everybody's stories and like 'I don't want to go down that road. I saw what happened to that lady. I heard what he said'.

''I've done a great deal of healing sitting on that chair. I really did. I healed myself. I have done a lot of work on myself in that chair.

''That was one of the great benefits of the show.''

Oprah - who is married to Stedman Graham - recently admitted she doesn't regret not having kids because she doesn't think she'd have been a ''good mom''.

She said: ''I didn't want babies. I wouldn't have been a good mom for babies. I don't have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that's a quick stage!''

Oprah, who gave birth to a son when she was just 14, but he died in hospital a few weeks later, doesn't think she missed out on being a parent because she's a mother figure to the 172 girls at her Leadership Academy boarding school in Johannesburg, South Africa.

She said: ''When people were pressuring me to get married and have children, I knew I was not going to be a person that ever regretted not having them, because I feel like I am a mother to the world's children.

''Love knows no boundaries. It doesn't matter if a child came from your womb or if you found that person at age two, 10 or 20. If the love is real, the caring is pure and it comes from a good space, it works.''