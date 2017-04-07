Gambling has grown over the past few years thanks to the emergence of online casinos and betting platforms. But because of ever-changing technology, this industry is always changing along with it. Casino games are a major part of the online gambling market and are enjoyed by millions of people across the world. Whether it is the fast-paced action of slot games or the more classic yet equally thrilling experience of a table game, casino games add a fun dimension to your gambling experience. And let's not forget the billions in revenue these games bring in every year.

Online casino software was first developed in the 1990s and has since grown at an alarming rate, with numerous online casinos offering games from a multitude of vendors like Microgaming, NetEnt, Playson, Play n Go, Thunderkick, QuickSpin, Betsoft and more. These software providers create top class casino games that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home, including slots, table games, video poker, bingo, scratch cards, jackpot games, and more. And since the industry is only getting bigger, it is interesting to see where it might be headed in the future.

Mobile Gaming

Many online casinos have jumped on the mobile gaming bandwagon and now feature fully optimised mobile platforms for players on the go. The popularity of mobile casinos is in large part due to the widespread availability of Wi-Fi connectivity. These days, you will be hard pressed to find a new game that is not mobile-friendly, while most of the old favourites have been adapted to be compatible with mobile devices. It seems like the mobile gaming market is set to boom as millennials take the digital age to the next level.

Freemium Games

The popularity of freemium games is on the rise. Haven't heard about it yet? This is a type of game that allows you to play for free, but a premium is charged for features or functionalities within the game. These in-app purchases make playing all the more fun and rewarding, and thanks to people's willingness to spend money on entertainment, we can only see it growing in the near future.

Skill-based Games

There seems to be a shift happening in the online gambling world. Younger players are becoming more interested in gambling; therefore, software developers are moving away from more basic game formats to skill-based games. This will entice younger players who prefer a more modern approach to online gambling. While the traditional slot-type games won't be going anywhere anytime soon, players looking to use some skill will be able to enjoy a greater variety of options in the coming years.

The biggest problem the gambling industry could face is to remain profitable in an age where financial struggles are very real. That being said, the online casino market shows no signs of slowing down.