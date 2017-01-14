Briana Jungwirth has found having a child with Louis Tomlinson a ''nightmare'' because of One Direction's fans.

The 23-year-old stylist is devoted to 11-month-old Freddie but her friends admit the scrutiny she has come under and the abuse she's received from her former lover's supporters - including rumours the baby wasn't real - left her feeling ''less of a person''.

Her pal, Luke Poole, said: ''Of course Briana loves Freddie but it's definitely been a nightmare at times.

''It's tough - she's taken a lot of thing personally...

''She's not just a normal mum - she's the mum of a superstar...

''When people said the baby was fake, that made Briana feel like less of a person. She's trying to focus on being a mum, she's got a lot of pressure on her.

''On top her having had a kid and that being a huge life-changing moment, she also has to worry about people talking about her.''

And Luke admits that things are difficult for Briana because Louis is ''all over the place'' and can't always give her the support she needs.

He added to heat magazine: ''It's just Louis can't be there so it's tough for Briana.

''I think they're still trying to be kids and young adult - they want to have fun and hang out with their friends... he's all over the place. For her, she has to sacrifice a lot to take care of the kid. I would say that having a kid at a young age is tough.''

Briana - who recently deleted her Instagram account after it was hacked - has previously asked for privacy and hit out at her online detractors.

Last year she posted a message on her accounts, which read: ''To all those who feel the need to make disparaging, hateful and inappropriate comments concerning me and my son Freddie - I am sincerely sorry that you all have chosen to focus your time and attention on my life and the life of my son. Surely you must have better things to do than pry into the personal life of a single mom and newborn child. I am a proud new mother that is extremely joyous about my child being in this world and have shared that joy with my friends and family on a daily basis - often times through social media. However, that does not give anyone the right, or the invitation to be nasty and disparaging toward me. So, please stop prying into the private and personal facts of my life and my son's life in order to weave stories and peak public interest.''