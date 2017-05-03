Olivier Rousteing is set to design a lipstick line.

The 31-year-old fashion designer, who is the creative director of the French fashion house Balmain, is set to collaborate with L'Oréal Paris on the brands Colour Riche lipstick line, which is set to launch in September this year.

According to Vogue.co.uk, the latest project will see the creative mastermind create 12 new shades of the make-up item under his designer label and in partnership with the beauty empire, which will be divided into three different colour palettes.

And the entrepreneur - who boats an extensive celebrity clientele including Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, as well as Bella and Gigi Hadid - is ''thrilled'' about his latest venture, which he hopes will ''empower'' women across the globe.

He told Vogue.co.uk: ''L'Oréal Paris and Balmain share the same strong vision of femininity and the same goal, to empower women and offer them diverse ways to express themselves.

He added: ''With this collaboration, I'm thrilled to make this idea tangible for every woman around the world.''

And it has been reported the mogul - who has previously joined forces with the high street brand H&M on a fashion range in 2015 - will be on board in every aspect of the project from creating the packaging, the products as well as discussing the ideas for the advertising campaign.

L'Oréal Paris is excited to partner with Olivier because they love his ''vision of a new Parisian beauty''.

The brand's global brand president, Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, said: ''L'Oréal Paris loves this vision of a new Parisian beauty developed by Olivier Rousteing. This collaboration builds on the partnership between L'Oréal Paris and Paris Fashion Week, which seeks to democratise runway beauty for everyone.

''Olivier Rousteing and his Balmain Paris team have proved exceptional partners in making this idea a reality. Accessible beauty and high fashion now have a symbolic meeting point: this new Colour Riche limited collection with Balmain Paris.''