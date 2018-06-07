Olivier Rousteing thinks the upcoming documentary about his life will be a ''beautiful thing''.

The Balmain creative director - who made history when he landed the position at the French fashion house aged just 24 - revealed the upcoming film will focus on both his professional and personal life.

Olivier - who was adopted and is openly gay - told WWD: ''It's going to be a beautiful message, it's going to be a big thing.

''[It will focus on] some of the struggles encountered in getting to where I am, the work that has gone into it and the critiques.''

And the 32-year-old designer admitted it is unusual to have his life put on screen while he's still so young.

He added: ''A documentary about my life when I'm only in my 30s, it's a bit like when I had to do the collaboration with H&M based on Balmain's DNA when I'd only been at the house for like four and a half years.

''I've been at Balmain for eight years now, it's not like Mr. Valentino or Pierre Cardin, but that's interesting as well because I feel sometimes that my life is like a [fashion paradox]; I feel misunderstood sometimes.''

Meanwhile, Olivier confirmed the virtual reality concept in Balmain's Milan store is to be rolled out to stores worldwide.

He said: ''For me, virtual reality is the future. I really believe it's going to change fashion shows and the dynamic of journalists and influencers at some point, it's going to be a revolution. We'll just have to wait and see.''

The documentary is being produced by the team behind 'Valentino: Last Emperor' and will be released early next year.