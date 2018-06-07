Olivier Rousteing thinks the upcoming documentary about his personal and professional life will be a ''beautiful thing''.
Olivier Rousteing thinks the upcoming documentary about his life will be a ''beautiful thing''.
The Balmain creative director - who made history when he landed the position at the French fashion house aged just 24 - revealed the upcoming film will focus on both his professional and personal life.
Olivier - who was adopted and is openly gay - told WWD: ''It's going to be a beautiful message, it's going to be a big thing.
''[It will focus on] some of the struggles encountered in getting to where I am, the work that has gone into it and the critiques.''
And the 32-year-old designer admitted it is unusual to have his life put on screen while he's still so young.
He added: ''A documentary about my life when I'm only in my 30s, it's a bit like when I had to do the collaboration with H&M based on Balmain's DNA when I'd only been at the house for like four and a half years.
''I've been at Balmain for eight years now, it's not like Mr. Valentino or Pierre Cardin, but that's interesting as well because I feel sometimes that my life is like a [fashion paradox]; I feel misunderstood sometimes.''
Meanwhile, Olivier confirmed the virtual reality concept in Balmain's Milan store is to be rolled out to stores worldwide.
He said: ''For me, virtual reality is the future. I really believe it's going to change fashion shows and the dynamic of journalists and influencers at some point, it's going to be a revolution. We'll just have to wait and see.''
The documentary is being produced by the team behind 'Valentino: Last Emperor' and will be released early next year.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.