Olivier Rousteing has photographed his first ever fashion campaign.

The 31-year-old fashion designer, who was announced as the Creative Director of Balmain in 2011, has gone behind the lens to shoot the Autumn/Winter 2017 campaign for the designer label.

And the creative mastermind has revealed he decided to shoot the commercial because he wanted the images to convey his vision, as well as his ''love for the singular beauty'' of his beloved Paris.

Speaking to ElleUK.com about his latest venture, he said: ''I've always explained that part of the draw that social media has for me is its unique removal of any filters or middlemen -- allowing me to communicate directly with those who are interested in what we are creating.

''I wanted to photograph this campaign for the same reasons: to have the images directly reflect my vision of Balmain's latest creations, as well as my love for the singular beauty of the city I call home.''

The advertorial, which have been edited in black and white, sees models including Natassha Poly, Lara Stone and Grace Bol pose in the French capital's hotspots the Palais Royal and Le Pantheon.

Olivier has revealed working on the campaign took ''two long days and one never-ending night'' to perfect.

He said: ''[It took] two long days and one never-ending night.''

Although the mogul endured numerous sleepless nights over the latest venture, he is ''so proud'' of the outcome because they are ''personal'' to him.

Alongside an image of Olivier, which was posted on his Instagram account, he wrote: ''In less than an hour I'm gonna share with you one of my most incredible experience. So proud to share with you this story , this is my reality wait and see.

#myparisdiary

#shotbypascal

''MY PARIS DIARY

This is more than a campaign this is my reality , this is THE balmain reality .So proud to have shot for the firstime my campaign. Being a designer is one thing , having a vision its an other thing. I m proud of those pictures cause its personal and its all my emotions .proud of my first pictures , hope you gonna like it

Thank U @natashapoly my art director @pascaldangin and all my balmain team :

This is THE BALMAIN WORLD THIS IS MY PARIS DIARY (sic).''

Olivier followed this post with a string of images of the campaign on his photo-sharing site.

They read: '' MY PARIS DIARY #shotbyme

@marlontx

@lara_stone

Art directed by @pascaldangin

'' MY PARIS DIARY #shotbyme

2 legends in my city of lights

THIS IS BALMAIN PARIS

Art directed by @pascaldangin

Casting by @jesshallettcast (sic).''