Olivier Rousteing says the new PUMA x Balmain collection was inspired by his and Cara Delevingne's love of boxing.

Cara is the face of the new athleisure collection, which has been inspired by the sport of boxing, and Olivier jumped at the chance to work with his pal, who he says always ''gives 300 per cent''.

He said: ''I've known Cara for a number of years, and she's not someone who will just lend her name to something. She gives 300 per cent. And given our shared love of boxing, the inspiration was easy.''

The new capsule collaboration is unisex and features mesh tank tops, distressed hoodies, graphic T-shirts and slim sweatpants.

Speaking about the collection, Cara said: ''PUMA has always represented team work and empowerment so the idea of doing a partnership with Olivier seemed very fitting.''

Olivier added: ''Balmain has a similar brave fierceness to their brand as PUMA does and it really excited me to think of what we could all do together. Cara is a good friend, and this is the fruit of a shared vision. Everyone involved - PUMA, Balmain, Cara and me - was determined to create something timeless. Above all, we knew that our message needed to be a strong one, reflecting exactly who we are and what we believe in.''

The collection will launch on November 21st on Puma.com, Balmain.com, and select retailers worldwide.