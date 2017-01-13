Olivier Rousteing decided to create an accessories line because he wanted 2017 to start with ''a new challenge''.

The 31-year-old fashion designer - who is the creative director of the French fashion house Balmain - is set to launch his debut handbag and footwear collection for his range on January 21, and the creative mastermind has admitted he designed the capsule because he wanted to push his ability.

Speaking to Vogue.com about his upcoming creations, he said: ''I wanted to start 2017 with a new challenge.''

The star - who boasts a large celebrity clientele including Kim Kardashian West and her half-sister Kylie Jenner - has revealed the line will see some items are ''not as expensive'' as rival fashion houses.

He explained: ''We have different bags and shoes that are not as expensive for people that might love the Balmain world, but do not have the money for the couture aspect.''

And Olivier has claimed accessories can be forgotten by people, as they don't consider the collections ''a business'', although he believes it is an essential part of his ''silhouette aesthetically.''

He explained: ''Menswear is 40 per cent of my business.

''[But] sometimes people forget that accessories is not only a business. I think accessories is a discussion that you have with yourself.

''First I want it to be part of my silhouette aesthetically, but at the same time, it's 50 per cent the beauty of it, 50 per cent the comfort of it. That's something I really love to work on because I've really grown up a lot in sketching this.''

Meanwhile, Olivier has taken to social media to tease the upcoming line with images of him from the campaign, which sees him clasping at a Balmain broche.

He captioned the upload, which was shared on his Instagram account: ''STAY TUNE #balmainaccessories (sic).''

The fashion mogul has also shared a clip of the commercial, which aims to capture Olivier's creative process.

Alongside the string of clips, it read: '' A NEW TOUCH OF GOLD

New BALMAIN accesories

#staytune

#Couture

Art directed BY @pascaldangin.

'' A NEW BALMAIN EXPERIENCE GET READY

BALMAIN ACCESSORIES OUT SOON

#bags

#shoes

Art directed BY @pascaldangin (sic).''