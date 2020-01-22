Olivia Buckland has stopped obsessing with her looks since finding love.

The 26-year-old reality star married her boyfriend Alex Bowen -whom she met on the 2016 series of 'Love Island' - in 2018 and she admits that she would cover herself in make-up and false lashes until she met her beau.

Since leaving the villa and feeling secure in her personal life, Olivia rarely worries about what she looks like and is more than happy to go out in casual clothes without any make-up.

Speaking to Grazia, she said: ''After 'Love Island' I had a newfound confidence about me. I was happy being myself, I wear a lot less make-up now day to day, in fact I don't often wear it at all unless I'm attending an event or going out.

''I love a fresh face, that's been a big change. I used to want lashes, brows the lot. That sort of thing does come with age too though, I was a lot younger then.''

And the 27-year-old model credits her confidence to her man Alex, who has given her back her self-confidence and supported her in everything she does.

She continued: ''A lot of this has to do with Alex. I'd had a really awful relationship prior to 'Love Island', it broke me and make me very self-conscious.

''I had no respect for myself, no love for myself, and it was going in there and finding someone who respects me and loves me for the person that I am that jolted me out of thinking that life was all about make-up, hair and how I looked.''

Despite Alex helping Olivia find confidence without a regular beauty routine, it hasn't stopped him from dipping into her make-up bag.

Olivia said: ''Alex is a typical man, he can't be bothered to do anything grooming wise really. I always tell him to moisturise but he doesn't. He does borrow my foundation if he has a spot that needs covering though! He won't mind me telling you that.''