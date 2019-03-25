Olivia Attwood ''isn't surprised'' Chris Hughes is dating Little Mix's Jesy Nelson as he ''loves being famous''.
Olivia Attwood thinks Chris Hughes is ''well suited'' to Jesy Nelson because he ''loves being famous''.
The 27-year-old reality star '''isn't surprised'' that her former boyfriend - who she met on 'Love Island' in 2017- is dating the Little Mix member as he likes being in the spotlight and admitted that since rekindling her own romance with footballer Bradley Dack she doesn't give Chris, 26, a ''second thought''.
In an interview with HELLO! magazine, she said: ''I wouldn't say I was surprised. Chris loves being famous so in that respect I'd say they're well suited.
''I never give Chris a second thought. If we were in a room together right now I wouldn't have anything to say to him.''
Olivia dated Bradley prior to her appearance on 'Love Island' and reunited with the Blackburn Rovers player last May after her seven-month relationship with Chris came to an end.
Bradley, 25, confessed that he wants to pop the question later this year and has already started planning the proposal.
He said: ''I'd love to propose this year; I've already started planning it. I'm very shy so it'll probably be something very private but I want it to be super romantic. ''
The blonde beauty added that she'll be ''counting down the days'' until the footballer proposes and can't wait to wear her ''teardrop diamond'' engagement ring.
She said: ''I'm going to be watching my diary and counting down the days now! I want a huge wedding. Our friends are lunatics so it'll be absolute carnage, it'll end up being a three-day bender.
''I want a teardrop diamond ring, the bigger the better. I love the way an engagement ring looks, it finishes off the outfit nicely. ''
