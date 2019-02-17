Oli Sykes has ''ruptured'' his vocal chords.

The 32-year-old frontman of rock band Bring Me The Horizon has taken to Twitter to reveal the band have been forced to cancel the remainder of their US tour, because he's in ''serious danger of doing permanent damage'' to his voice if he doesn't take a break to rest his vocal chords.

In a message posted on both his own Twitter, and the band's official page, he wrote: ''Hey everyone,

''I'm gutted to announce we have to cancel the remainder of our American tour. I've ruptured my right vocal chord, and I've been told if I don't rest it immediately I'm in serious danger of doing permanent damage. I've been trying my best to fulfil our commitments as I really really hate letting you guys down, not to mention these shows have been literally the most fun ever - but at this point me singing would be the equivalent of a football running on a broken leg.. once again I'm so sorry, I hope you all understand.

''Oli (sic)''

The 'Medicine' hitmakers had two dates left on their US run - a show in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday (15.02.19), and one in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday (16.02.19).

However, Bring Me The Horizon are due to perform in London on Tuesday (19.02.19) at a special show for the charity War Child, and it is unknown at the time of writing whether or not they will be able to take to the stage at the event.

Meanwhile, Oli recently opened up about his past addiction to ketamine, which he sought treatment for in 2014.

He said: ''It was a wake-up call. I'd surrounded myself by people in a really bad place. I was hearing voices in my head and that was scaring me. I felt I was going mad. I never wanted to go back there. I'm so glad I got through it and am here today, looking forward.''