Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes had a ''meltdown'' before 'Mantra' saved the day.

The 32-year-old frontman was on the brink of tears after he and bandmate Jordan Fish - who co-write and produce all of the band's music - worked for days on new material for their new album 'amo', and he came to the conclusion that none of their material was good enough.

Thankfully, 'Mantra' caught Oli's attention and after that he felt like they had something solid to show the world.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, the 'Happy Song' hitmaker recalled: ''It was when we wrote 'Mantra' that things started to take shape.

''Before that, I'd had a meltdown as we didn't have anything.''

Jordan - who had been travelling from the south of England to Sheffield to work in the studio at OIi's Church - Temple of Fun venue in the city - explained: ''That was the worst time of the whole thing.

''Oli texted me and said, 'We've got nothing'.''

Oli continued: ''Jordan was like, 'What do you mean we've got nothing? We've been months on the album! I've been coming down here five days a week, so don't tell me we've got nothing!'''

Oli started to panic because they were due to fly out to the US to start recording their efforts.

He added: ''We were going to LA to start recording and I was panicking. I'd go home and feel like crying.''

All of the panic and Oli's ''meltdown'' paid off though, as the band have received their first ever Grammy nomination for 'Mantra' in the Best Rock Song category.

Oli said: ''It's incredible for us to be nominated. It's so good to see that acknowledgment.

''It's a big moment for the band in the US after the last two albums went gold over there. We're looking forward to the ceremony.''

'amo' is out now.