O.J. Simpson has promised to ''set the record straight'' has he joins Twitter for the first time.

The 71-year-old former NFL player has joined the social media platform this week, and he shared a cryptic video claiming he had ''a little gettin' even to do''.

In a clip posted to his page, he said: ''Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly. Now coming soon to Twitter, you'll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything.

''Now, there's a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there, so this one, @therealoj32, is the only official one. So this should be a lot of fun. I got a little gettin' even to do. So God bless, take care.''

Simpson - who was acquitted in the 1994 murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman - was released from prison on parole in October 2017 after serving nine years for kidnapping and armed robbery.

In a second video, he later added: ''Hey Twitter world. You know, for years, people have been able to say whatever they want to say about me with no accountability.

''But now, I get to challenge a lot of that BS and set the record straight. More importantly, I'll be able to talk about everything, especially sports and fantasy football, and even politics.''

In his bio on Twitter, Simpson - who was ordered in 1997 to pay $33.5m (£26.6m) after a civil jury found him liable for the wrongful deaths of the two victims - told his followers that if something isn't posted on his page, he ''didn't say it''.