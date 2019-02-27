Offset feels he has always been portrayed as ''the bad guy'' in his public split from Cardi B.
Offset was always ''the bad guy'' in his public split from Cardi B.
The Migos rapper feels he was portrayed very negatively when he split from the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker and admits their ''young'' age meant they found it hard to cope with their separation.
He told GQ magazine: ''I'm 27, I'm a young guy, we done stepped into some things we didn't really know too much about. We love each other and everything, but it's like, we was going through a separation - both of us are artists on top too - so when certain blogs would lie or say something that wasn't true, I would still become the bad guy somehow. I don't get why it can't just be: I f***ed up, I made my say, and we moved past that s**t.
''That's my family going through it. Blogs are doing it for the views and comments. Blogs be knowing when it's b******t, and when it's true s**t. Just keeping it all the way 1000. When it be b*****t, they still run with it as if it's true s**t.''
Offset and Cardi are back together now but they have been ''taking things slowly'' since their reconciliation and don't want to rush into things too quickly.
He said: ''It's been good. We're being more open to each other, raising our baby and taking things slowly.''
Cardi also had refused to go to marriage counselling with Offset.
She explained: ''I decided on my own. Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me. I didn't want to go to marriage counselling. He suggested it, but it's like, 'I don't want to go.' There's no counsellor or nothing that could make me change my mind.''
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Fresh off the back of her stunning performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Jess Glynne unveils a brand new video for her song 'No One'.
Having been gobsmacked by the winner of The 2019 Brits' Album of the Year and Best British Group award, Simon Wilkes delves into his disliking of The...
As projects go, you'd have to say that the latest one from The Unthanks draws together three remarkable strands under one ambitious umbrella, 'Lines'.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.