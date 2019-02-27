Offset was always ''the bad guy'' in his public split from Cardi B.

The Migos rapper feels he was portrayed very negatively when he split from the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker and admits their ''young'' age meant they found it hard to cope with their separation.

He told GQ magazine: ''I'm 27, I'm a young guy, we done stepped into some things we didn't really know too much about. We love each other and everything, but it's like, we was going through a separation - both of us are artists on top too - so when certain blogs would lie or say something that wasn't true, I would still become the bad guy somehow. I don't get why it can't just be: I f***ed up, I made my say, and we moved past that s**t.

''That's my family going through it. Blogs are doing it for the views and comments. Blogs be knowing when it's b******t, and when it's true s**t. Just keeping it all the way 1000. When it be b*****t, they still run with it as if it's true s**t.''

Offset and Cardi are back together now but they have been ''taking things slowly'' since their reconciliation and don't want to rush into things too quickly.

He said: ''It's been good. We're being more open to each other, raising our baby and taking things slowly.''

Cardi also had refused to go to marriage counselling with Offset.

She explained: ''I decided on my own. Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me. I didn't want to go to marriage counselling. He suggested it, but it's like, 'I don't want to go.' There's no counsellor or nothing that could make me change my mind.''