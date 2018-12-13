Offset is reportedly determined to spend Christmas with Cardi B and their baby daughter Kulture, despite the pair breaking up.
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker revealed last week she'd split from the Migos rapper after just over a year of marriage, and according to a source the 'Walk It Talk It' star is hoping to spend at least Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with his five-month-old daughter and estranged spouse.
An insider told TMZ, Offset is even hoping to splash the cash on special gifts for them both.
The gossip site also claims that the 26-year-old trap musician will be making visits to his three other children from previous relationships; Kody, Jordan and Kalea.
It was recently claimed Cardi feels ''very torn'' about her future.
A source said recently: ''They haven't been spending time together and Cardi expressed she still wants her space. She is very busy right now with her work and is focused solely on Kulture.''
The 26-year-old rapper ''still loves'' Offset and ''wants her family to be whole again''.
Cardi doesn't want to co-parent Kulture, but she's undecided about whether her relationship with Offset is sustainable in the long run.
The source explained: ''She is very torn and is trying to stay focused on business matters right now.
''She doesn't want to have to co-parent Kulture, but isn't quite sure if they can make their relationship work.''
Meanwhile, 50 Cent has urged them to get back together..
Cardi posted on her Instagram account on Monday (10.12.18) about her 'Money' video being released soon, and 50 added a comment to the post with his advice.
He wrote: ''That's a cute outfit but you gotta go home. That boy love you girl.''
And the 43-year-old star didn't stop there as he also visited Offset's page to leave him a suggestion of how to win back Cardi.
He wrote: ''Go get her man. I don't give a f**k what she say just kiss her ass man.(sic)''
