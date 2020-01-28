Offset is planning to launch a women's fashion collection.

The 28-year-old rapper - who wed Cardi B in 2017 - unveiled his menswear label at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, and after the success of his first show, he is already planning to debut a women's line for the Spring/Summer Show.

Speaking to GQ after the debut, Offset suggested: ''I think we should do something with women. It'll kill, it'll surprise, f**k 'em up. It'll mess up the world. I think they'd be like, 'What, that quick?'

''A lot of people was asking my wife, 'They going to do women pieces? Is it unisex?' Basically, it is, though. We're on our way with it. We're not going to stop. Hell no! It was too much of a cultural big scene.''

The Migos star's initial show wowed a star-studded audience - including his wife and band mates Quavo and Kickoff, as well as Trinidad James, Kailand Morris, DJ Mustard, and French soccer player Paul Pogba - as they showed up to support their pal.

He teamed up with co-designer Chaz A. Jordan to create his first clothing line, Laundered Works Corp, that they plan to sell exclusively through their website after spotting a trend in Japan.

Explaining his taste in fashion brands, Offset said: ''I like Japanese brands now. I changed my whole thing: I like it to fit slim. Their clothes fit a different way: they'll go slim on the legs, and then they'll bulk right up [gestures to his knees] and stack down there.

''I just feel like Japan got the way. And then I like the fact that in Japan, they got their own brands that they won't send to America. That's fire to me.''

He continued: ''You can't buy certain brands online and have it shipped to America - no. Certain things that I got, I had to hit up artists like, ''Are you in Japan? I'm going to send you a couple thousand dollars.''