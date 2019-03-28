Offset says he still loves his ''ride or die'' Cardi B and threw his support behind his wife despite revelations about her past.
Offset says he still loves his ''ride or die'' Cardi B despite revelations about her past.
The 27-year-old star - who has nine-month-old daughter Kulture with the 26-year-old rapper - has thrown his public support behind his wife with a social media post after she opened up about drugging and robbing men to ''survive'' when she was a stripper.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote: ''RIDE OR DIE FOREVER LOVE YOU NO MATTER WHATS GOING ON I LOVE YOU BEST MOTHER AND HUSTLER I KNOW. (sic)''
His comment comes after the 'I Like It' hitmaker has spoken out after an old Instagram Live post resurfaced, and now she has insisted she has never tried to ''glorify'' her past.
In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, she wrote: ''I'm seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a better living.
''I never claim to be a perfect or come from a perfect world wit a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s**t. I'm a part of a hip-hop culture where you can talk about where you come from, talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are.
''There are rappers that glorify murder violence drugs an robbing. Crimes they feel they had to do to survive. I never glorified the things I brought up in that live I never even put those things in my music because I'm not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it.
''I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options.I was blessed to have been able to rise from that but so many women have not. Whether or not they were poor choices at the time I did what I had to do to survive.(sic)''
Cardi insisted the men she was involved with were ''conscious, willing and aware'', and has vowed to be a ''better me''.
In the original Instagram Live, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who started stripping when she was 19 - admitted she ''drugged and robbed'' men who wanted to sleep with her.
She said: ''I had to go strip, I had to go, 'Oh yeah, you want to f**k me? Yeah yeah yeah, let's go back to this hotel,' and I drugged n****s up and I robbed them. That's what I used to do.''
Night House speaks to us about his debut album.
In 'No Words Left', Lucy Rose has put down a marker, relatively early in the year, for a definite contender for album of the year.
The Number of the Beast was released on this day (March 22nd) in 1982.
The bands we really want to see play Lolla 2019.
Two Door Cinema Club have now unveiled the first single, Talk, from their upcoming record alongside a vibrant new video.
'Punk' by Chai is a curious anomaly that will divide opinion but at its heart there is some musical magic.
Brendon Urie is channelled through puppet form in the uplifting new video for dancefloor anthem 'Dancing's Not A Crime'.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.