Offset was stopped for a speeding in West Hollywood, just a week after picking up his new Ferrari.
Offset was stopped for a speeding, just a week after picking up his new Ferrari.
The Migos rapper splashed out on the bright red sports car last week to celebrate the Grammy nomination he and wife Cardi B received for Best Rap Performance for their collaboration 'Clout' and was spotted on Monday (25.11.19) being pulled over by sheriff's deputies in West Hollywood for going over the 35mph speed limit.
According to TMZ, Offset was co-operative and let off with a warning after getting out of the vehicle and having a chat with the cop, who he shared a huge with before being told to slow down.
The source explained the 'MotorSport' hitmaker wasn't going much faster than the speed limit in his Ferrari Superfast.
Offset showed off his new car on Instagram last week.
In a video he said: ''Grammy nominations...I nominate myself with the 'rari.''
And he shared a photo of himself sitting on the vehicle and wrote: ''MY JUDGE WOULD HAVE NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD BECOME THE MAN I AM!!! Long story short nobody knows your destiny but you!!! (sic)''
The rapper's wife - with whom he has 16-month-old daughter Kulture - commented on the post with an x-rated message.
She wrote: ''I miss you babe. I want some Grammy nominated d**k.''
Meanwhile, the 'I Like It' hitmaker recently admitted she loves being married to Offset because he makes her feel secure.
Asked what she loves about him in Vogue's 73 Questions segment, she said: ''Everything, I love that man, I want to lick him up and down all day.
I love that I feel secure with him - protected and financially - always...
''I always thought I was a strong woman. I am. I always feel like I know everything but I don't...
''Marriage taught me about unity. It's not just you, it's both together.''
