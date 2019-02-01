Offset has been ''trying to convince'' Cardi B to take him back ever since they split up in December.

The married couple - who have six-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari together - separated last month after Cardi accused the Migos rapper of being unfaithful, and amid recent rumours that they're working on a reconciliation, sources have now said Offset has been doing his best to get his wife back ever since she called time on their romance.

An insider told People magazine: ''He has been pursuing her hard and trying to convince her to get back together with him since the day they split.''

It comes after the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker admitted she was ''working things out'' with the 27-year-old rapper.

Whilst headed to a court hearing on Thursday (31.01.19), one reporter asked Cardi if she was back with Offset, and she responded: ''Working things out, baby.''

Meanwhile, insiders recently said Cardi was no longer planning to divorce Offset, and hasn't filed any paperwork to officially terminate their marriage.

One source said: ''A divorce isn't on Cardi's mind anymore. She has been focusing more on how they are going to work this out. The negativity of their relationship has blown over and she's staying positive that it will work.

''Cardi is keeping a close eye on him and has expressed if he slips up again, she's done.''

Earlier this week, it was claimed Cardi was planning to return to their marital home in Atlanta for the first time since she accused him of being unfaithful to her.

Sources said Cardi agreed to take Offset back after he proved his dedication to their relationship, with one of the key factors in the 26-year-old star's decision being the 'Motorsport' hitmaker agreeing to change his phone number.

In order to show Cardi he is serious about honest and faithful, Offset has vowed his new line will only be accessible to his wife and business associates.

The couple have also agreed a 'no groupies' rule and as a result, Offset won't allow any female fans near him when Migos perform their Super Bowl shows over the weekend.