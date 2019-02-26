Offset says the secret to a successful relationship in the spotlight is having ''real love'' for his wife Cardi B.
The couple - who share daughter Kulture - went through a rough patch last year but now they are over the worse, the Migos rapper has been sharing his tips for a longstanding romance.
When asked what the secret is to a successful relationship in the spotlight, he told a TMZ photographer: ''Real love.''
Offset and Cardi are ''taking things slowly'' since their reconciliation and don't want to rush into things too quickly.
He said: ''It's been good. We're being more open to each other, raising our baby and taking things slowly.''
Cardi refused to go to marriage counselling with Offset.
She explained: ''I decided on my own. Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me. I didn't want to go to marriage counselling. He suggested it, but it's like, 'I don't want to go.' There's no counsellor or nothing that could make me change my mind.''
And whilst she was missing having sex with Offset after they split, she made it clear that she won't be jumping back into bed with her husband just because she ''likes sex'' and is ''sexual'' - because she wants to be a ''good example'' to her daughter.
She said: ''If you think Imma automatically hop onto you after a marriage that just means you think I'm a sleaze. And I'm not. I have a kid - I have to show an example. Just because I'm out there and very sexual doesn't mean that I have to be whorish. I like to have sex. That doesn't mean I have to have it with everybody, not that I judge women who want to have sex with the world.''
