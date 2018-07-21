Offset's lawyer has claimed that the rapper was ''targeted'' by police.

The attorney's lawyer Drew Findling claims Offset - who has reportedly been hit with a total of four charges, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a weapon during a crime - which are both felony crimes - and possession of marijuana (one ounce or less), and an improper lane change, which are both misdemeanours - was pulled over for the lane change in a bid to pin other bigger charges on him.

Findling told TMZ: ''It's a common theme. We're talking about a young, African-American man driving a shiny, beautiful luxury car and clad in designer clothes and watches and jewelry. Unfortunately people in his genre become a target for law enforcement who think that lifestyle is connected to some illegal activity ... and that is a sad statement.''

Findling claims that Offset's assistant, the passenger in his car, had a license to carry guns and had firearms in the car for security purposes.

Meanwhile, Offset is ''very concerned'' about Cardi B and their child Kulture after he was arrested on drugs and weapons charges.

Findling told People magazine recently: ''He is concerned, very concerned, about [Cardi B]. Of course his new baby is his top priority as well as his other children.''

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed that 25-year-old Cardi is pleased with how helpful her other half Offset has been and she ''loves him even more'' after seeing him bond with the little girl.

The insider shared: ''Offset has been very helpful because he's been through this before and knows the ropes. Cardi loves him even more after seeing him hold their baby girl.''