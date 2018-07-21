Offset's lawyer has claimed that the rapper was ''targeted'' by police when he was pulled over for the lane change as they wanted to pin other bigger charges on him.
The attorney's lawyer Drew Findling claims Offset - who has reportedly been hit with a total of four charges, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a weapon during a crime - which are both felony crimes - and possession of marijuana (one ounce or less), and an improper lane change, which are both misdemeanours - was pulled over for the lane change in a bid to pin other bigger charges on him.
Findling told TMZ: ''It's a common theme. We're talking about a young, African-American man driving a shiny, beautiful luxury car and clad in designer clothes and watches and jewelry. Unfortunately people in his genre become a target for law enforcement who think that lifestyle is connected to some illegal activity ... and that is a sad statement.''
Findling claims that Offset's assistant, the passenger in his car, had a license to carry guns and had firearms in the car for security purposes.
Meanwhile, Offset is ''very concerned'' about Cardi B and their child Kulture after he was arrested on drugs and weapons charges.
Findling told People magazine recently: ''He is concerned, very concerned, about [Cardi B]. Of course his new baby is his top priority as well as his other children.''
Meanwhile, a source previously claimed that 25-year-old Cardi is pleased with how helpful her other half Offset has been and she ''loves him even more'' after seeing him bond with the little girl.
The insider shared: ''Offset has been very helpful because he's been through this before and knows the ropes. Cardi loves him even more after seeing him hold their baby girl.''
