Offset admits that his grand gestures to win Cardi B back were him showing his ''vulnerable'' side.

The Migos rapper recently reunited with his wife - the mother of his seven-month-old daughter Kulture - following a brief split and made a series of public gestures to win his beau back, including crashing her live set with thousands of flowers.

And now the 'Legacy' hitmaker has insisted that he wanted to publicly show his ''affection'' for the 'Invasion of Privacy' hitmaker and admit he was ''wrong'' as a man.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Friday (22.03.19), he said: ''I love my wife so it's serious, not gaming. So it's like we have schedules and we have shows and I just felt like if I gave a break between time- I just can't give that break between time, so it's not forefront. I step to it as a man and say I'm wrong.

''I'm putting it all on the table just like I married her- I asked her to marry me in Philadelphia at the radio show in front of 60,000. And when I did that they were like, 'Oh, why he do it?' - 'cause it's just my affection, showing I'm not hiding it, I'm not hiding my affection for you, that's all. Me being vulnerable, I guess.''

The 'Culture' chart topper also insisted that since the pair reconciled he has received a lot of negative comments from trolls judging his behaviour and their relationship.

He added: ''That's why men don't be trying to be vulnerable. Because when you do it, it's like, there's something wrong with it either way.''

Offset previously admitted that the couple are having counselling and ''working through'' their problems.

Speaking on 'The Breakfast Club', he said: ''You gotta go through steps and different things so we can grow. Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you're with and appreciate them all the way around.''