Offset devotes as much of his time as he can to his children.

The Migos star says he and his wife Cardi B make sure they are present and engaged with their eight-month-old daughter Kulture whenever they're all together, and, despite being known for splashing the cash on expensive items for his spouse and baby girl, he says quality time with his offspring is far more ''important than money''.

Asked how they balance their busy rap careers with parenting, he replied: ''To us it's about time. I devote the most time I can to my kids. My wife and I make sure we're always around our daughter. It's about time. Time is more important than money.''

Offset - who also has Kody, Kalea and Jordan from previous relationships - also admitted that whilst he doesn't have much ''privacy'' anymore, he loves being able to inspire his young fans.

He told PEOPLE: ''You don't have as much privacy as you want.''

Recalling an encounter with a fan, who got a tattoo tribute to him, he continued: ''The good thing is I get to motivate young kids. We're a big influence. I recently met a fan at a meet-and-greet in Denver and he got my face tattooed on his arm.''

Meanwhile, the 'Bad and Boujee' hitmaker recently threw his support behind Cardi, 26, despite revelations about how she behaved in her past career.

The 27-year-old star - who briefly split from his wife in December - took to social media after she opened up about drugging and robbing men to ''survive'' when she was a stripper, and insisted she is still his ''ride or die'' woman.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: ''RIDE OR DIE FOREVER LOVE YOU NO MATTER WHATS GOING ON I LOVE YOU BEST MOTHER AND HUSTLER I KNOW. (sic)''

His comment came after the 'I Like It' hitmaker spoke out after an old Instagram Live post resurfaced, and insisted she has never tried to ''glorify'' her past.

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, she wrote: ''I'm seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past right or wrong that I felt I needed to do to make a better living.

''I never claim to be a perfect or come from a perfect world wit a perfect past I always speak my truth I always own my s**t. I'm a part of a hip-hop culture where you can talk about where you come from, talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are.

''There are rappers that glorify murder violence drugs an robbing. Crimes they feel they had to do to survive. I never glorified the things I brought up in that live I never even put those things in my music because I'm not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it.

''I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options.I was blessed to have been able to rise from that but so many women have not. Whether or not they were poor choices at the time I did what I had to do to survive.(sic)''