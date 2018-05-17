Offset has reportedly been hospitalised following a car crash.

The Migos rapper - who is currently engaged and expecting a baby with Cardi B - has reportedly been involved in a car accident which occurred on Wednesday (16.05.18) night in Atlanta, and left him needing a trip to the hospital.

According to TMZ, the 26-year-old star has completely wrecked his green Dodge Challenger in the accident, and was taken to hospital for treatment of ''minor injuries''.

The publication reports he has already been released from the facility and is ''expected to be okay''.

Law enforcement told TMZ that no police or emergency medical workers were called to the crash scene and no accident report was taken.

As of the time of writing, it is unclear if any other cars were involved in the crash, and sources say Offset's fiancée Cardi ''rushed'' to be by his side as soon as she heard about the incident.

Offset's accident comes as the latest in a string of unlucky events for the rapper, who recently had a $150,000 chain stolen from his hotel room after the Met Gala.

The 'Culture II' rapper realised his chain was missing several hours after the ball when he landed in Atlanta, so contacted his manager, Danny Zook, who was still at the hotel, but when staff searched the vacated suite, it was nowhere to be seen.

Police have confirmed they are currently investigating the theft and are currently checking security cameras near the elevator of the hotel.

Offset is also currently expecting a baby girl with 25-year-old rapper Cardi, and was spotted smothering her burgeoning baby bump in kisses whilst at the Billboard Latin Music Awards last month.

Cardi confirmed her pregnancy whilst co-hosting 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' at the beginning of April, following rumours that she was expecting which she played down at the time by claiming she was just ''fat.''

The 'Be Careful' singer admitted that her pregnancy wasn't planned and she even considered a termination.

She said recently when asked if she thought about abortion: ''Kind of, sort of, but then again, no. I just didn't want to deal with the whole abortion thing. I just didn't want to.''