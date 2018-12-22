Offset has hinted he'll ''change his ways'' following his vacation in Puerto Rico with estranged wife Cardi B.
The former couple split up a few weeks ago, and since then the Migos rapper has been determined to win back the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker, as he turned up at one of her concerts to beg for her forgiveness.
And although Cardi seemed adamant that they wouldn't get back together, the pair were spotted enjoying some sun on the back of a jet ski in the Caribbean island this weekend.
Now, Offset has taken to Instagram to share a picture of himself from his 27th birthday last weekend - in which he wore a $11,000, custom-made Laurel Dewitt Swarovski crystal ski mask and matching jacket - and quoted lyrics from the late Michael Jackson's hit 'Man in the Mirror'.
He wrote: ''I M S E A R C H I N G F O R T H E
''M A N I N T H E M I R R O R
''I M T E L L I N G H I M T O
''C H A N G E H I S W A Y S (sic)''
As of the time of writing, it's unknown whether Offset's lyrical reference had anything to do with his ongoing marital problems.
Meanwhile, Cardi had reportedly been planning spend Christmas with Offset for the sake of their daughter Kulture.
A source said recently: ''Cardi B wants Offset to be a part of Kulture's life and wants him to spend Christmas with his daughter. It's Kulture's first Christmas and it means a lot to Cardi to have the family together ... She plans to spend time and celebrate the holiday [in the Dominican Republic].''
Ariana Grande channels her inner Regina George in the 'Mean Girls' themed video for her latest single 'thank u, next'.
Up and coming London rapper and producer Jallow unveils the video for his latest song 'Matilda', and he's been steadily climbing the charts.
Following the release of their new EP 'Melt' on Photo Finish Records, this indie trio from Washington, DC unveil the video for their latest single...
Celebrating thirty years of Ride with a special anniversary Unplugged tour, Oxfordshire's finest came to the seaside to play in the Ballroom.
Three months after his Michael Jackson mash-up, Mark Ronson is joined by Miley Cyrus in the video for his new song 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.