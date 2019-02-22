Offset says fatherhood is what was ''missing'' in his life.

The Migos rapper has seven-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari with his wife Cardi B, as well as three other children - Jordan, nine, and Kody and Kalea, both three - from previous relationships, and has said his life has felt more complete since becoming a father to his ''beautiful and smart kids''.

Writing on Twitter on Thursday (21.02.19), Offset - who recently released his solo album, titled 'Father of 4' - said: ''I am a FATHER OF 4

''The most beautiful and smart kids I could ask for. I want them to understand there dad for the good and the bad. The decisions I made was to feed I'm not a perfect FATHER BUT I AM A FATHER OF 4!

''Father hood was missing in my life and sometimes I have to be missing for work but it all come back to the little ones I'm setting them up for the future. I didn't take the cleanest route to success I ran into walls and hurdles but I over came them I'm proud of me!!! (sic)''

His comments come after he recently revealed the material he wrote for the record made him ''cry'', because it deals with his relationship with his brood.

The 27-year-old rapper said: ''I cried to myself while I was doing this album 'cause I was talking about my story and my kids. When I did a song, I started getting memories of my grandma, my struggles, my partner that was killed, the thoughts I had while I was incarcerated, and my kids' faces were there in my head. I love my kids, this is who I do it for.''

And Offset also opened up on his relationship with 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker Cardi, saying they were taking things ''slowly'' after temporarily splitting last year amid rumours he had tried to organise a threesome with two other women.

Speaking about their recent reconciliation, he said: ''It's been good. We're being more open to each other, raising our baby and taking things slowly.''