Offset reportedly spent $15,000 on roses for his apology stunt at Cardi B's concert.

The Migos star left his estranged wife unimpressed on Saturday (12.15.18) when he crashed the stage during her set at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles, along with a huge 'Take Me Back Cardi' sign made out of white and red roses.

The pricey gesture, which was rejected by the 'I Like It' rapper, cost the 'Walk It Talk It' hitmaker so much as he bought them from Venus ET Fleur florists, who pride themselves on selling roses which last for a year.

According to TMZ, the sign was comprised of 2,000 stems and the ''last minute'' order took a total of eight people to complete for the show.

Despite being knocked back by Cardi, the 27-year-old star stands by his actions as he believes it was the right thing to do.

He tweeted recently: ''All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It's only right that my apologies are made public too. A n***a was just trying .....thank god I ain't got no balloons sheeesh (sic)''

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker looked unimpressed when her estranged husband - the father of her daughter Kulture, five months - took to the stage, to a chorus of cheers and boos from the audience, and begged her to forgive him and take him back.

He said: ''I just wanna tell you I'm sorry. In person, in front of the world. Whatever I gotta do to show you I love you.''

Offset tried to take her hand but Cardi did not allow it and ushered him off the stage and had his flowers removed before she continued her performance.

The very public gesture came a day after Offset celebrated his 27th birthday and proclaimed his only wish for his special day was to reunite with his wife.

He said in a video shared to Instagram: ''I only got one birthday wish and that's to get my wife back, Cardi.

''We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologise to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy.

''I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband.

''I'm trying to be a better person. I want to get this off my shoulders. I want to get this off my back. I apologise to you Cardi. I love you. Kulture, I want to spend Christmas with you.''

The 'MotorSport' hitmaker - who has been accused of trying to arrange a threesome with two other women - insisted he ''didn't f**k that girl'' but still sought forgiveness from his spouse.

He said: ''I want to be able to spend the rest of my life with you. I'm sorry.

''I am sorry for what I have done to you. I didn't f**k that girl, but I was entertaining her, you know what I'm saying? I apologise, and I love you, and I hope you forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back.''