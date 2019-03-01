Offset would have done anything to get Cardi B back.

The Migos rapper made a series of grand gestures to win his wife back, including crashing her live set with thousands of flowers, but insists he wouldn't have done it any differently if he had the time again.

He said: ''I'd jump out the window trying to get her back, with a parachute on my back. You gotta fight for what you believe in and what you love. It ain't no joke and it ain't social media fun. You might have looked at me as being selfish onstage, but I'm just trying to get what's mine. I'm ready to look stupid, I'm ready to take this shot in the back.''

The 'Bad and Boujee' hitmaker knows he ''messed up'' with Cardi.

He added: ''You could say what you need to say, and you could hate me now, which a lot of people seem like they do. I'll take that because I messed up. At the same time, I ain't perfect.

''I only know a couple of ways. Pull up, I need to see you, and talk to you. You could beat me up, punch me, but it's gotta be addressed. And we got a child, so it's a whole other ball game. A beautiful daughter, and a daughter missing their father is different.''

And the 27-year-old rapper praised his wife for being such a hard worker and is amazed by her determination.

He told Billboard: ''She's a hard worker. People try to take it away from her. You never seen somebody work this hard, so to reward that, you don't know how to handle it. She be working and people love her.''