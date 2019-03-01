Offset said he would have done anything to get Cardi B back and doesn't regret his decision to crash her live set with thousands of flowers in a bid to win her back.
Offset would have done anything to get Cardi B back.
The Migos rapper made a series of grand gestures to win his wife back, including crashing her live set with thousands of flowers, but insists he wouldn't have done it any differently if he had the time again.
He said: ''I'd jump out the window trying to get her back, with a parachute on my back. You gotta fight for what you believe in and what you love. It ain't no joke and it ain't social media fun. You might have looked at me as being selfish onstage, but I'm just trying to get what's mine. I'm ready to look stupid, I'm ready to take this shot in the back.''
The 'Bad and Boujee' hitmaker knows he ''messed up'' with Cardi.
He added: ''You could say what you need to say, and you could hate me now, which a lot of people seem like they do. I'll take that because I messed up. At the same time, I ain't perfect.
''I only know a couple of ways. Pull up, I need to see you, and talk to you. You could beat me up, punch me, but it's gotta be addressed. And we got a child, so it's a whole other ball game. A beautiful daughter, and a daughter missing their father is different.''
And the 27-year-old rapper praised his wife for being such a hard worker and is amazed by her determination.
He told Billboard: ''She's a hard worker. People try to take it away from her. You never seen somebody work this hard, so to reward that, you don't know how to handle it. She be working and people love her.''
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Fresh off the back of her stunning performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Jess Glynne unveils a brand new video for her song 'No One'.
Having been gobsmacked by the winner of The 2019 Brits' Album of the Year and Best British Group award, Simon Wilkes delves into his disliking of The...
As projects go, you'd have to say that the latest one from The Unthanks draws together three remarkable strands under one ambitious umbrella, 'Lines'.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.