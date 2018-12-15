Offset has apologised and begged Cardi B to take him back.

The Migos rapper used his birthday on Friday (14.12.18) to say sorry to the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who revealed last week they had separated amid accusations he'd tried to organise a threesome with two other women - and admitted he'd been ''selfish and messed up''.

He said in a video shared to Instagram: ''I only got one birthday wish and that's to get my wife back Cardi.

''We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologise to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy.

''I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband.

''I'm trying to be a better person. I want to get this off my shoulders. I want to get this off my back. I apologise to you Cardi. I love you.''

The 27-year-old star then went on to appeal to reunite their family for the sake of their four-month-old daughter Kulture.

He said: ''Kulture, I want to spend Christmas with you.''

The 'MotorSport' hitmaker insisted he ''didn't f**k that girl'' but still sought forgiveness from his spouse.

He said: ''I want to be able to spend the rest of my life with you. I apologise.

''I am sorry for what I have done to you. I didn't f**k that girl, but I was entertaining her, you know what I'm saying? I apologise, and I love you, and I hope you forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back.''

Offset's appeal came a few days after 50 Cent urged him to do what it took to win back Cardi.

Cardi posted on her Instagram account on Monday (10.12.18) about her 'Money' video being released soon, and 50 added a comment to the post with his advice.

He wrote: ''That's a cute outfit but you gotta go home. That boy love you girl.''

And the 43-year-old star didn't stop there as he also visited Offset's page to leave him a suggestion of how to win back Cardi.

He wrote: ''Go get her man. I don't give a f**k what she say just kiss her ass man.(sic)''