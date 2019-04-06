Offset and Cardi B have bought half a street in Atlanta.

The rap couple have splashed out $201,840 for five houses and a plot of land in a row on a leafy street in Jonesboro, a suburb of Atlanta.

According to DailyMailTV, the pair also paid $48,080 for a plot of land nearby.

Clayton County Property records show that Offset, 27, is listed as the main buyer under his real name Kiari Cephus, while Cardi B, 26, is listed as an 'additional buyer' under her real name, Belcalis Almánzar.

JMH Ventures, an Atlanta-based real estate company which deals primarily with foreclosures or homes where the owner has financial problems, handled the sale.

Jeff Dimock, the president of JMH Ventures, said that he only found out who the buyers were after the deal had closed.

He said: ''The closing attorney was familiar with their names and remarked upon it. I had not spoken to them and only dealt with their agents.

''I don't know for sure but could have bought this as an investment as it is in the suburban Atlanta area and areas like this are experiencing growth.''

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Offset and Cardi B are ''getting to know each other'' again after getting back together.

The Migos rapper recently reunited with his wife - the mother of his nine-month-old daughter Kulture - following a brief split but they are now having therapy and ''working through'' their problems.

He said: ''You gotta go through steps and different things so we can grow.

''Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you're with and appreciate them all the way around.''

The star - who has three other children from previous relationships - admitted he was worried he'd lost the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker forever.

Asked if he'd feared not getting her back, he replied: ''For sho! Yeah!''

However, he insisted he doesn't find marriage particularly ''hard'' so long as he stays focused on what's important.

He said: ''No, it ain't hard to be married when you just really focus...do what you gotta do...you know what you're doing...know it ain't right.''