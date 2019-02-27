Offset and Cardi B are working hard to repair their marriage and ''getting to know each other'' again.
The Migos rapper recently reunited with his wife - the mother of his seven-month-old daughter Kulture - following a brief split but they are now having counselling and ''working through'' their problems.
Speaking on 'The Breakfast Club', he said: ''You gotta go through steps and different things so we can grow.
''Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you're with and appreciate them all the way around.''
Co-host Charlamagne tha God asked if they had had marriage counselling and he replied: ''Working through it. Gotta work, gotta keep. Don't stop...we're young, man.''
The 27-year-old star - who has three other children from previous relationships - admitted he was worried he'd lost the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker forever.
Asked if he'd feared not getting her back, he replied: ''For sho! Yeah!''
The 'Bad and Boujee' hitmaker doesn't find marriage particularly ''hard'' so long as he stayed focused on what's important.
He said: ''No, it ain't hard to be married when you just really focus...do what you gotta do...you know what you're doing...know it ain't right.''
Meanwhile, Offset also admitted he and his wife would never move to Los Angeles because they want to keep Kulture out of the public eye.
He said: ''[My other kids] pressing me about seeing her and, you know, we gotta put her on private planes because, people, we just don't want all that.
''I'm trying to keep my kids kids. That's why I'll never move to LA. I don't want cameras all in they face.''
And he explained he and Cardi, 26, don't plan to include the tot in many public social media posts in the future because they want to ''protect'' her.
He said: ''People got so much to say, this and that to say, and this is our daughter.
''You gotta protect that and check the temperature and see what's going on first.
''We still will probably not be just posting her all the time because you gotta keep some things private, man. Already, she can't go to places people know. It's just scary too, at the same time, because people be trippin' out here.''
