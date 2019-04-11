O. T. Fagbenle is set to join the cast of the 'Black Widow' movie.

The 38-year-old actor has reportedly landed a leading role in Scarlett Johansson's standalone Marvel movie, although it remains under wraps who the 'Handmaid's Tale' star will play.

There are few details known about the film as-yet, but it will focus on Scarlett's S.H.I.E.L.D. spy character Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, an alter ego she has portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2010 when she made her debut in 'Iron Man 2'.

Cate Shortland is set to direct the motion picture, Kevin Feige will produce and Jac Shaeffer will pen the script.

This news comes after it was reported 'The Favourite' star Rachel Weisz and 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour were reported to be in talks to star in the blockbuster alongside 'Little Women' actress Florence Pugh.

Emma Watson has also been linked to the movie, with her potential part recently described as a ''kick-ass female [James] Bond''.

Scarlett has high hopes for her solo story, and believes Feige can help to create a ''really ground-breaking'' movie.

She said: ''The only way to do it would be if it were something that we've never seen before that was really ground-breaking and incredibly bad ass. I think if anyone could make that happen my boss Kevin Feige could. He's a visionary.''

She also believes there is plenty of scope to develop a compelling storyline because of her character's traumatic past.

The 'Lucy' star recently said: ''I think it could be something really special. There's a lot of room there. The character has a tortured past, she's had to make a lot of difficult decisions. She has a lot of trauma. She's got issues. There's room to work them all out.''