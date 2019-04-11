O. T. Fagbenle has reportedly landed a leading role in Scarlett Johansson's standalone Marvel movie 'Black Widow', although character details are under wraps at the moment.
O. T. Fagbenle is set to join the cast of the 'Black Widow' movie.
The 38-year-old actor has reportedly landed a leading role in Scarlett Johansson's standalone Marvel movie, although it remains under wraps who the 'Handmaid's Tale' star will play.
There are few details known about the film as-yet, but it will focus on Scarlett's S.H.I.E.L.D. spy character Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow, an alter ego she has portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2010 when she made her debut in 'Iron Man 2'.
Cate Shortland is set to direct the motion picture, Kevin Feige will produce and Jac Shaeffer will pen the script.
This news comes after it was reported 'The Favourite' star Rachel Weisz and 'Stranger Things' actor David Harbour were reported to be in talks to star in the blockbuster alongside 'Little Women' actress Florence Pugh.
Emma Watson has also been linked to the movie, with her potential part recently described as a ''kick-ass female [James] Bond''.
Scarlett has high hopes for her solo story, and believes Feige can help to create a ''really ground-breaking'' movie.
She said: ''The only way to do it would be if it were something that we've never seen before that was really ground-breaking and incredibly bad ass. I think if anyone could make that happen my boss Kevin Feige could. He's a visionary.''
She also believes there is plenty of scope to develop a compelling storyline because of her character's traumatic past.
The 'Lucy' star recently said: ''I think it could be something really special. There's a lot of room there. The character has a tortured past, she's had to make a lot of difficult decisions. She has a lot of trauma. She's got issues. There's room to work them all out.''
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Returning to the Kent coast exactly nine months to the day after her sold out show in Ramsgate, Hersh rocked up in Folkestone as part of her 'Live...
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
This sci-fi thriller is so visually stunning that it deserves to be mentioned in the...
The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
An intelligent ode to a time when Hollywood made wildly inventive movies without pressure from...
Ever since his wonderful appearance in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, we've been waiting...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...