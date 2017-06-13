O'Shea Jackson Jr is set to star in 'Dock' based on the late baseball player Dock Ellis, and the creative team think the 26-year-old actor is the ''perfect fit'' for the role.
The 26-year-old actor - who is the son of rapper and fellow movie star Ice Cube - landed his big break in 2015 starring in 'Straight Outta Compton' and the dark-haired hunk will continue to make waves in the film industry as he portrays the lead role of the baseball pitcher Dock Ellis in the upcoming biopic penned by Joseph Poach.
According to Empire Online, O'Shea's upcoming project will see him depict the real life story of the late New York Yankees sportsman - who died in 2008 aged 63 - and his battle against racism in the Major League Baseball during the 1960s and 1970s.
And the creative team believe O'Shea is the ''perfect fit'' to play the titular role.
Speaking about the forthcoming project, producer David Permut, who will be backing the film with The Firm's Jeff Kwatinetz - said: ''Joey Poach's script is one of the most heartfelt, honest and emotional pieces of material I've read in years, and I think the complexities of the character are a perfect fit for O'Shea.''
O'Shea's 47-year-old father - whose real name is O'Shea Jackson Senior - is also set to be on hand to produce the movie as he will be involved via his entertainment company Cube Vision.
However, the production team are still searching for a film director to jump on board and help to create the movie, which is why a release date has yet to be confirmed.
O'Shea is set for a busy year ahead as he stars in the comedy production 'Ingrid Goes West', which is set for release in November this year, as well as the 'Godzilla' follow-up that is slated to be released on March 22, 2019.
